J. Cole Drops “Middle Child”, No Features Twitter Is Elated

J. Cole rarely breaks his promises. Just like he said, tonight (Jan. 23) the North Carolina rapper dropped his new singled called “Middle Child,” and Twitter has been celebrating ever since.

Cole brings the smoke certain rappers (is that you Kanye?) and also kicks the woke bars he’s become known for.

“To the OGs, I’m thanking you now, was watching you when you was paving the ground, I copied your cadence, I mirrored your style I studied the greats, I’m the greatest right now,” spits Cole.

The song is available everywhere since Cole is in the business of selling his tunes. But will it be on Revenge of the Dreamers III or a new solo project?

Listen to the T-Minus produced “Middle Child” below and peep some of the best hot takes in the gallery.

