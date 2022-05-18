Kandi Burruss is a boss, period! From her days in Xscape to being singing and songwriting extraordinaire, to her peach-holding days in The Real Housewives of Atlanta to her most recent series, Kandi & The Gang, and every spinoff in between, this beauty is a force to be reckoned with. Since her early career, she’s shown us how to be a girl boss, and from the looks of it, she has no plans on slowing down anytime soon!
The beauty celebrates her 47th birthday recently and while we’re sure she’ll be honoring her birthday in some lavish way, we can’t help but honor her on our own by looking back at all the times this baddie has given us big boss babe energy! Check out the five times Kandi showed us who’s the boss below.
Five Times Kandi Burruss Gave Us Boss Babe Energy was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Kandi Burruss’ Private Birthday DinnerSource:Getty
Last, year Kandi Burruss celebrated her birthday with a private dinner at STK in Atlanta. The beauty looked extravagant as she donned a black and sequined dress with a deep v-neckline.
2. Lady in RedSource:Getty
Here’s Kandi and her hubby, Todd Tucker, as they attended Reginae Carter’s 22nd Hot Girl Birthday back in 2020. Kandi donned a sexy red ensemble that featured a red wig, fur jacket and a two-piece top and brief set and gave us boss babe energy as she stood next to her handsome hubby.
3. “Kandi & The Gang” Series PremiereSource:Getty
This past March, Kandi celebrated the premiere of “Kandi & The Gang” alongside her newest RHOA castmate, Sanya Richards Ross. The event was held at one of Kandi’s many establishments, Old Lady Gang Southern Cuisine, as she proudly showed us once again why she is the boss.
4. The Real Housewives of Atlanta ReunionSource:Getty
Kandi Burruss gave a whole new meaning to all-black everything when she showed up in this fashionable all-leather look for “The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s” season 13 reunion.
5. 2019 Black Music HonorsSource:Getty
Here’s Kandi with her group, XSCAPE as they attended the 2019 Black Music Honors event wearing all black and looking absolutely fabulous!