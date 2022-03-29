Kandi Burruss’ Baby Daddy Says She Was Just A 90s ‘Sidechick’

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Kandi Burruss’ baby father Block, called her his “sidechick” in a recent interview with DJ Vlad.

In the interview, Russell ‘Block’ Spencer detailed the relationship he had with Kandi saying that she was a side chick and claims that she knew he had a family before she got pregnant.

“I wasn’t going to leave home,” he said. “And that’s where the turbulence came in.” He goes on to say that Kandi called his house to tell his girlfriend that she was pregnant that causing drama between the triangle.

He and Kandi share their daughter, Riley Burruss, 19, who publicly struggled with building a bond with him. Block also talked about his frustrations of being on child support, when Kandi made more money than him, which he now says is paid off.

See the full clip of him discussing his relationship with Kandi and Riley above.

