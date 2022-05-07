Mary J. Blige & Kandi Burruss Link Up For ‘Strength Of A Woman Fest’ And Break The Internet With Their Gorgeous Pics

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Mary J. Blige is kicking off her “Strength of a Woman Festival” in Atlanta this weekend and linked up with the Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kandi Burruss to start the weekend!

To start the weekend off right, the gorgeous melanated duo met up in Atlanta and snapped a quick photo that completely broke the internet! Kandi took to Instagram to share the photo of the beauties, with Kandi rocking a cream colored ensemble with loose curls and a natural beat. Mary J. matched her good sister’s fly and donned a KNWLS Paisley Top retailing for $419 and matching pants from the same brand for $660. She paired the look with Sister Love MBJ hoops, Bottega Veneta heels and rocked her signature blonde locs in loose curls as well with a side part to frame her gorgeous face.

,” the beauty captioned the IG picture. Check it out below. “It’s always an honor to share a moment with The Queen Of Hip Hop & R&B @therealmaryjblige ! This #StrengthOfAWomanFest is gonna be LIT!!!!!,” the beauty captioned the IG picture. Check it out below.

Kandi’s 9.7 million Instagram followers were loving this melanated link up just as much as we were and flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “Royalty,” wrote one fan while another commented with, “Legendary .” Kandi’s fellow Real Housewives cast members joined in on the praise as well with Atlanta’s Drew Sidora and the Real Housewives of Potomac’s Candiace Dillard adding a plethora of fire and heart eye emojis underneath the gorgeous pic.

Mary J. Blige’s “Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit” kicks off this weekend in partnership with Pepsi and is a full three days of immersive programming to help elevate, entertain, and educate women in the Atlanta area and beyond. The festival features a lineup of female musicians including Mary J. Blige herself, Chaka Khan, Ella Mai, and more with activations and panels that will be sure to elevate and unite the community all weekend long.

DON’T MISS…

Mary J. Blige Is Set To Receive The Icon Award At The 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Mary J. Blige And Misa Hylton Give Us Fashion Envy While Kicking It Courtside At The Brooklyn Nets Game

Mary J. Blige Speaks On Not Getting Paid For Her Upcoming Halftime Performance, Calling It An ‘Opportunity Of A Lifetime’

Mary J. Blige & Kandi Burruss Link Up For ‘Strength Of A Woman Fest’ And Break The Internet With Their Gorgeous Pics was originally published on hellobeautiful.com