Celeb Bikini Bodies We Can’t Get Enough in Summer 2023

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Happy National Bikini Day!

Today we celebrate the day the iconic two-piece swimsuit. First created in 1946, the bikini has come a long way as a swimwear option. From being banned from pageantry and certain countries, to becoming a vacation closet staple for many, there’s no wonder it has its own day! No matter the shape, size, or style you prefer, there is a bikini for everyone!

We’re just a few weeks into Summer 2023 and so many of our favorite celebrities are already breaking the internet with their two-piece pics! Keep scrolling for some of the celeb bikini bodies just can’t get enough!

SEE: Angela Simmons Flaunts Her Curvy Cakes In A Bikini While On Vacation With Her Man Yo Gotti

In honor of the day, here are a few interesting swimwear facts you may not have known:

Sports Illustrated launched its infamous ‘Swimsuit Issue’ in 1964.

The world’s most expensive bikini is priced at $30M—150 diamond carats!

The outfit for the first ever Barbie doll, which debuted March 1959, was a black-and-white striped swimsuit.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Don’t Miss…

10 Stylish Cancers Celebrities We Love

Jayda Wayda Launched New Swimwear Collection With PrettyLittleThing And Here Are Some Of The Hottest Pieces From The Drop