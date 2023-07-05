Celeb Bikini Bodies We Can’t Get Enough in Summer 2023

Happy National Bikini Day!
Today we celebrate the day the iconic two-piece swimsuit. First created in 1946, the bikini has come a long way as a swimwear option. From being banned from pageantry and certain countries, to becoming a vacation closet staple for many, there’s no wonder it has its own day! No matter the shape, size, or style you prefer, there is a bikini for everyone!
We’re just a few weeks into Summer 2023 and so many of our favorite celebrities are already breaking the internet with their two-piece pics! Keep scrolling for some of the celeb bikini bodies just can’t get enough!
SEE: Angela Simmons Flaunts Her Curvy Cakes In A Bikini While On Vacation With Her Man Yo Gotti
In honor of the day, here are a few interesting swimwear facts you may not have known:
Sports Illustrated launched its infamous ‘Swimsuit Issue’ in 1964.
The world’s most expensive bikini is priced at $30M—150 diamond carats!
The outfit for the first ever Barbie doll, which debuted March 1959, was a black-and-white striped swimsuit.
1. Nicki Minaj
Photo @nickiminaj / Instagram
2. Draya Michelle
Photo @DrayaMichelle / Instagram
3. Lori Harvey
Photo @loriharvey / Instagram
4. Tracee Ellis Ross
Photo @traceeellisross / Instagram
5. Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner
Photo @khlo_dashian / Instagram
6. Megan Thee Stallion
Photo @theestallion / Instagram
7. Angela Simmons
Photo @angelasimmons / Instagram
8. Lizzo
Photo @lizzobeeating / Instagram
9. Janelle Monae
Photo @janellemonae / Instagram
10. Saweetie
Photo @saweetie / Instagram
11. Halle Bailey
Photo @HalleBailey / Instagram
12. Porsha Williams
Photo @porsha4real / Instragram
13. Ashanti
Photo @ashanti / Instagram
14. Sofia Vergara
Photo @sofiavergara / Instagram
