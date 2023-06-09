Angela Simmons Flaunts Her Curvy Cakes In A Bikini While On Vacation With Her Man Yo Gotti

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Angela Simmons flexed on a trip with her boo Yo Gotti in a thong bikini that exposed her perfectly round derrière.

We guess it does go down in the DM’s, huh? Because Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti are not letting up. Their whirlwind romance is still going strong, and Simmons’ latest pictures prove that the couple still enjoy each other’s company. Simmons hopped on her Instagram to give us relationship and vacation goals as she posted a photo of her and her man posing in Mykonos, Greece. The daughter of hip-hop legend Rev Run stood proudly by her beau in a neon orange two-piece bikini that accented her naturally curvy body and blessed us with a side view of her picturesque bum. Simmons complemented her swimwear with pink nails and gold bracelets. She wore her long mane in loose waves that fell down her back.

Yo Gotti matched his lady’s fly in a multi-colored short set. His accessories included diamond earrings, gold chains, and a lavish watch. Simmons posted the picture with the caption, “We don’t vacation, we just wake up and go places .” Her followers wasted no time praising her pictures with heart eye, fire, and blushing emojis. “Yes, werk those angles! It’s the way he looks at you for me. ,” wrote one follower.

