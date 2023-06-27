Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Jayda Wayda and PrettyLittleThing have answered your stylish swimsuit prayers just in time for a hot girl summer! The mega influencer and famous clothing brand have linked up to bring the fashion world statement swim pieces that will have anyone serving on their upcoming vacation.

Nothing says beachwear like a bikini that boasts style, color, and silhouette. Jayda Wayda X PrettyLittleThing’s swimwear edit was designed to have you fashionably flexing by the pool and serving summer hotness. The steamy collection consists of metallic shimmer, vibrant abstract prints, breathable crochet knits, and matching overall sets that accentuate curves and pop off the skin. You can mix and match pieces in this collection to create a color-blocked look or add a spicy knit coverup to your swim looks for extra pizzazz. The bikini tops are versatile and can be worn as swimwear or everyday wear, paired with distressed jeans or a denim mini skirt. Either way, you’re sure to find the perfect summer beach ensemble in this collaboration!

Dive in below to see some of the hottest pieces from the collection.

“Our editors have independently selected all products. Please note: we may receive an affiliate commission for products and services purchased through our website.”

Jayda Wayda Launched New Swimwear Collection With PrettyLittleThing And Here Are Some Of The Hottest Pieces From The Drop was originally published on hellobeautiful.com