16 Most Unconventional Celebrity Baby Names Ever

| 09.08.23
If there is one thing celebrity parents love to do, it’s give their kids a one-of-a-kind name! While it’s common for public figures to have unique and captivating “stage names”, it has become just as popular for their offspring’s birth name to match the aesthetic.

Rihanna, 35, and A$AP Rocky, 34, recently welcomed their second child at Cedar Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles on August 1st. The child’s name was revealed this week as Riot Rose Mayers (according to the birth certificate obtained by The Blast on Thursday). Fans anxiously anticipated the new baby’s name, as their first child’s name (son RZA Athelston Mayers) was not revealed until nearly a year after his birth.

“Robyn, Rza, Rakim and Riot. That’s a fire ass family lmao,” X (formerly Twitter) user @yungsenshi wrote.

In July, one month prior to the baby’s arrival, A$AP Rocky released a single entitled ‘Riot’ (Rowdy Pipe’n)’. Coincidence?
According to Care.com, “A name that has not been popular can suddenly start climbing the charts after a celebrity uses it…The name Kingston didn’t make the Social Security Top 1,000 Names until 2006, the year Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale used it for their son. In 2019, it was number 117,” says Amanda Barden, author of “Baby Names Made Easy”.

Keep scrolling to take a look at the 17 most unconventional celebrity baby names we’ve ever heard of…

1. Riot

Rihanna & Asap Rocky Source:(Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Child of Rihanna & A$AP Rocky

2. X AE A-XII (Pronounced X)

Houston Chronicle Source:Getty

Son of Elon Musk.

X was originally named X Æ A-12, but “Æ” and “12” violated California law for not being part of the English alphabet, forcing his parents to change his name, according to Page Six

3. Malibu Barbie

Celebrity Big Brother - Launch Night Source:Getty

Daughter of Youtuber Trisha Paytas

4. Audio Sciene

US-ENTERTAINMENT-SMITHSONIAN-ASIAN PACIFIC Source:Getty

Son of Shannyn Sossamon

5. Epik

Ray J/Princess Love Source:Getty

Son of Ray J and Princess Love

6. Alexis Olympia

2015 French Open - Day Fourteen Source:Getty

Daughter of Serena Williams

7. Blue Ivy

The 59th Annual Grammy Awards Source:Getty

Daughter of Beyonce and Jay-Z (honorable mention: Carter twins Rumi and Sir).

8. Apple

(FILE) Gwyneth Paltrow And Chris Martin Finalize Uncoupling Source:Getty

Daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Coldplay’s Chris Martin

9. North (West)

2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West (honorable mentions: Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West)

10. Super (Funk)

World Premiere Of "Barbie" - Arrivals Source:Getty

Son of influencers Rydel Funk and Capron Funk 

11. Kulture

Cardi B & Offset Source:Getty

Daughter of Cardi B and Offset

12. Megaa

2015 BET Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Son of Omarion and Apryl Jones

13. Future

2013 BET Awards - Ford Red Carpet Source:Getty

Son of Ciara and rapper Future (real name Nayvadius DeMun Cash)

14. Egypt

2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

Son of Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz

15. Moroccan

Nick Cannon Celebrates His Birthday At The Bank At The Bellagio Hotel and Casino Resort Source:Getty

Son of Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon 

16. Denim

Toni Braxton and SWV Source:Victoria

Son of Toni Braxton

