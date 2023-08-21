TMZ reports that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s second child is here, and it’s another boy!
Sources with direct knowledge tells the media outlet that the latest “A$AP Fenty” baby arrived quietly in Los Angeles on August 3rd. The baby’s full name is unknown, but we do know that it reportedly starts with an “R.”
As you know, Rihanna revealed her 2nd pregnancy in grand fashion – during her Super Bowl LVII halftime performance in February.
The newest bundle of joy joins big brother RZA Athelston Mayers, who was born in May 2022. The name, revealed around his first birthday, is a nod to the legendary MC from the Wu-Tang Clan.
One can only wonder if the new baby will have a Hip-Hop inspired name like big bro and Papa A$AP (who is named after Rakim). We think so!
Congrats!
- Motherhood Made Sexy: Rihanna Poses in Breastfeeding Bra for New Savage x Maternity Collection
- Rihanna Shares Another Adorable Video Of Her Son While Rocking Savage x Fenty
- Gary’s Tea: Rihanna Covers British Vogue [WATCH]
- Rihanna Shares Her Son In First TikTok Video
- Hot Spot: Here Are Takeoff’s Funeral Details + Rihanna Says She’s Exhausted By Motherhood [WATCH]
REPORT: Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Quietly Welcome Second Child was originally published on hiphopnc.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Da Brat and Judy Share First Photos of Son True [PHOTOS]
-
Allies Tax Relief and Rickey Smiley Birthday Beach Blow Out Cash Giveaway!
-
Wayne Brady Reveals His Pansexuality
-
Riverboat Brawl In Alabama Draws Strong Reactions on Social Media
-
Iggy Azalea Dragged To Further Obscurity As Tory Lanez Support Letter Surfaces [REACTIONS]
-
Rickey Smiley's Birthday Beach Blowout Pool Party
-
Rest in Peace: ‘Cha Cha Slide’ Creator DJ Casper Dead at 58