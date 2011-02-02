CLOSE
Front Page
HomeFront Page

Sources: Halle Berry’s Ex-Husband Used Racial Slur Against Her

Leave a comment

LOS ANGELES-Halle Berry’s ex husband and father of her 3-year-old daughter, Nahla, Gabriel Aubry, has used racial slurs against her according to sources of People Magazine:

Once they broke up he became verbally threatening to Halle,” Aubry’s former friend and business partner Stephane Bibeau tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “He is a vindictive guy.” Bibeau and other sources close to Berry, 44, claim that Aubry, 35, has used a racial slur against her”

Read The Whole Story

RELATED STORIES

Halle Berry Quits Film To Prepare For Custody Battle

Aretha To Halle: “You Don’t Need To Sing To Play Me In Movie”

Enhanced by Zemanta
gabriel aubry , halle berry , Racial Slurs

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
Kandi Shares Updated Photos Of Her Daughter Riley’s Weight Loss Journey & She Looks Amazing!
Reginae Carter Birthday Party
9 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close