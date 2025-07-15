Crime Mob Reflects on Legacy, Reunites for Fantastic Voyage Cruise

Source: R1 Digital / Reach Media / R1 Digital / Reach Media

Atlanta’s own crunk legends, Crime Mob, stopped by The Rickey Smiley Morning Show and brought their signature energy with them as they reminisced on their journey, cleared up reunion rumors, and shared what’s next—including their upcoming performance on Tom Joyner’s Fantastic Voyage cruise. The crew—Princess, Lil’ Jay, MIG, Money Blac, and more—showed nothing but love and laughter as they looked back on how the group came together and how they’ve stayed active for over two decades.

Lil’ Jay recalled forming the group in Ellenwood, Georgia, alongside Killer C and bringing in other members like Psycho Black and MIG. Princess, who eventually joined the group after being a fan, joked that Jay didn’t originally want her in. “That’s cap!” Jay laughed, while Princess reminded everyone that she came into the fold through hustle, passion, and a bit of acting. “Acting is my first passion,” she said, “but I knew how to act like a rapper.”

Their breakout anthem “Knuck If You Buck” wasn’t planned as a smash. “We thought it was just another song,” MIG admitted. But the streets had a different plan. Before it was even mixed or mastered, the demand was so high, they had to release it. Princess laughed remembering her mom flushing the toilet in the background of the original track because it was recorded at home.

Though many assume this cruise marks a reunion, the group made it clear—they never left. “We’ve been doing shows since 2003,” said Money Blac. Princess added that when they’re not on stage, they’re handling business behind the scenes, clearing samples for major artists like NLE Choppa, King Von, and even “Juju On That Beat.” As owners of their intellectual property, they’ve been able to keep building their legacy and income long after their initial run.

When asked about their upcoming Fantastic Voyage performance, excitement filled the room. Some members revealed it would be their first cruise ever. “We will perform,” Princess promised, “but we are not responsible for anyone who gets the better of the buck!” The group joked about life on the water and even teased working out with fans during the trip.

Princess also opened up about being a female MC in a male-dominated industry. She recalled being told to either tone it down or toughen up—something many female artists still hear today. She credits artists like Nicki Minaj for kicking doors open for other women to thrive in hip hop and spoke honestly about the emotional and physical toll the industry takes on women. “You have to play the game more than a man does,” she said, before saluting women who “navigate through cramps, breakups, and still have to smile for thousands of people.”

Despite the challenges, the group is as motivated as ever and open to collaborating with today’s stars. Princess threw out names like 21 Savage and GloRilla, while Jay mentioned Snoop Dogg, K Michelle, and Tyler, the Creator as dream collabs. “It’s time to spread our wings and let others into the Crime Mob universe,” Jay said.

Before wrapping up, Princess gifted the crew bottles of her new wine brand, Latrepidor, and reminded everyone to take care of the business side of music, no matter how tempting it is to chase viral fame. “Make sure your songs are registered, your paperwork’s right, and everything is clear before you drop it,” she said.

From the flea markets of Atlanta to cruise ships and licensing deals, Crime Mob proves they’re more than just a group—they’re a movement. And as Princess put it: “We didn’t know how big we were back then. But now? We know. And we’re still lit.”

