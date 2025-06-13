Tyrese Talks New Music and Upcoming Fantastic Voyage Performance

Source: Reach Media / Urban One

Tyrese recently sat down with The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, and shared details on his upcoming performance aboard the Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage, the joys and challenges of fatherhood, and an intriguing glimpse into the current trajectory of his illustrious singing career.

Tyrese shared his enthusiasm about performing at the upcoming Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 2025. The highly anticipated event, described as the biggest HBCU Scholarship Fundraiser at Sea, sets sail from New Orleans on October 19, 2025, with stops in Mahogany Bay, Belize, and Cozumel. “There’s nothing like it—it’s a world within a world,” Tyrese said, reflecting on his past experiences aboard the cruise. Fans can expect an electrifying performance from him, alongside other renowned artists.

Tyrese also spoke candidly about his dedication to R&B, emphasizing the genre’s collective growth. While humbled by the recognition for helping keep the genre alive, he noted, “R&B shouldn’t wait on me. It’s all about everyone contributing to keeping the soul of the music alive.”

n the music front, Tyrese revealed he’s been crafting new songs and announced the re-release of Beautiful Pain as a deluxe edition. He passionately labeled this his most important musical work to date, enriched with collaborations featuring icons like Stevie Wonder and Lenny Kravitz. The deluxe version will feature additional tracks, offering fans a chance to fully immerse themselves in the artistry of the double album.

Additionally, the singer-actor reminded listeners of the opportunities available in today’s digital age, highlighting his gratitude for the broader paths artists now have to build their careers.

For fans eager to join Tyrese and experience the magic of Beautiful Pain aboard the Fantastic Voyage 2025, bookings are open now. Call (214) 495-1963 or visit www.FV2025.com for details. Whether through his music or his presence at unforgettable events like the Fantastic Voyage, Tyrese continues to inspire and elevate those who love R&B and beyond.

