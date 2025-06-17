Kevin Ross Talks Independence, R&B’s Future, & Staying True to Self

Source: R1 Digital / Reach Media / R1 Digital / Reach Media

Kevin Ross, the Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, and producer, recently stopped by The Rickey Smiley Morning Show for a lively and heartfelt interview with Rickey, Da Brat, Gary, and Alfredas. Known for penning hits for artists like Trey Songz, Jamie Foxx, and Toni Braxton, Ross joined the crew to talk about his journey as an independent artist, his new music, and what drives him to stay authentic in a sometimes unpredictable industry.

Right off the bat, Rickey welcomed Ross with excitement, letting listeners know he’ll be part of the upcoming Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage cruise sailing from New Orleans this October. Ross said he’s no stranger to cruise fun and is more than ready to party with a purpose. “This ain’t my first rodeo,” he said confidently, assuring everyone he can definitely hang from sunup to sundown.

Da Brat congratulated him on his new single “Love in the Middle,” and asked what it’s been like to break through as an independent artist. Ross explained that his success goes beyond personal goals—he sees it as paving the way for the future of R&B. Unlike hip-hop, which has long had independent pioneers like Master P and Birdman, R&B doesn’t have a clear blueprint. “I’m God-engineered,” Ross said, adding that every win is not just his, but a win for the genre as a whole. He believes the future of R&B is independence, and he’s proud to be leading by example.

When Gary brought up Ross’s earlier hit “Long Song Away,” which he said moved him to tears, the room turned reflective. Gary also asked what “Love in the Middle” really means. Ross shared that while the title might sound romantic, the message is deeper. In today’s world of social media overload and constant comparison, Ross wanted to create a song that reminds people to focus on love—whether that’s love for a partner, family, or self. It’s about stepping back from the noise and remembering what truly matters.

Alfredas pointed out that Ross recently celebrated 11 years in the industry, not just as a singer but as a writer and producer. She asked if he ever gave away a song he wished he kept for himself. Ross admitted there’s only one: “What’s Best For You,” which he wrote for Trey Songz. The track went number one back in 2014, and though he’s proud of the success, he sometimes wishes he had held onto that one.

When the conversation turned to life outside the studio, Ross revealed he enjoys cooking and working out. His go-to dish? Miso salmon. The crew joked about getting the recipe or even a cookbook, but Ross just laughed and said it’s definitely one of his favorite ways to unwind. He also talked about the importance of staying grounded and true to your values. “All money ain’t good money,” he said. “If it’s not aligned with your purpose, it can put you in a bad position.” He emphasized the need to stand firm on your morals, especially in the entertainment business where every opportunity can come with strings attached.

Asked which artists he’s most excited about working with, Ross said while he’s grateful for everyone he’s collaborated with so far, there’s still one dream collaboration on his list: Stevie Wonder. He called him “the greatest” and said it would be an honor to work with a true musical legend.

Before wrapping up, Ross made sure to share how fans can stay connected. He encouraged everyone to follow him @KevinRossMusic on all social platforms and @IAmKevinRoss on TikTok. Rickey and the crew thanked him for joining them early in the morning and reminded listeners that Kevin will be performing on the Tom Joyner cruise from October 19–26. For booking info, head to fv2025.com or call 214-495-1963.

In the end, Kevin Ross left listeners inspired—not just with his talent, but with his commitment to doing things on his own terms. From chart-topping hits to heartfelt messages, he continues to show that staying true to yourself never goes out of style.

