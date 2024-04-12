Listen Live
Jeezy Seeks Full Custody of 2-Year-Old Daughter Amid Divorce, Citing Jeannie Mai’s Busy Schedule

| 04.12.24
Jeezy In Concert - Atlanta, GA

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Jeezy, also known as Jay Jenkins, is reportedly seeking full custody of his 2-year-old daughter with Jeannie Mai. He claims that Jeannie’s demanding work schedule has led to her absence in their child’s life.

Legal documents filed in Fulton County Superior Court reveal that Jeezy alleges Jeannie has left their daughter’s care primarily to her brother and mother due to her extensive travel commitments. According to Jeezy, this arrangement is not conducive to their child’s well-being, and he states that Jeannie has denied him parenting time for almost two months.

Jeezy is asking the court to revoke their current custody agreement, which was decided during mediation, and grant him full custody of their daughter.

The filing also mentions that Jeezy agreed to stay in the basement during their separation but claims Jeannie violated this agreement by moving out of their family home with their daughter.

This latest development follows previous statements from Jeannie countering Jeezy’s claims of her restricting his access to their daughter. She had previously stated that she accommodated all of Jeezy’s visitation requests, including during the holidays.

As the divorce proceedings between Jenkins and Mai continue, updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

