Listen Live
Entertainment

Jeezy Seeks to Seal Divorce Documents with Jeannie Mai

Published on April 1, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video
CLOSE
66th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt - Arrivals

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Rapper and entrepreneur Jeezy, whose real name is Jay Wayne Jenkins, is making efforts to shield his ongoing divorce proceedings with Jeannie Mai from the public eye. According to Radar Online, Jeezy filed a motion requesting the court to seal “sensitive personal and financial information” related to their daughter, Monaco, as their divorce case becomes increasingly heated.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

He cites their status as public figures and the media scrutiny they’ve faced since the divorce filing in September as reasons for seeking privacy.

Related Stories

The motion was filed in Fulton County Court in Georgia on Feb. 21, ahead of the scheduled court date later this month. Jeezy expressed concerns in his filing about the intense media attention affecting both him and their child negatively.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE

The “Put On” rapper initially filed for divorce, citing irretrievable breakdown of their two-year marriage. However, the situation has escalated since then, leading to a more contentious legal battle.

The court hearing, which was set for March 1 in Fulton County Superior Court, aimed to address issues such as custody and their prenuptial agreement. Jeannie Mai has raised objections to Jeezy’s request to enforce the prenup, expressing doubts about the accuracy of his financial disclosures and the circumstances under which she signed the agreement.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

In response, Jeezy has accused Mai of hindering his access to their daughter, an allegation Mai denies. She emphasizes her concerns for Monaco’s safety, particularly regarding the secure storage of firearms in Jeezy’s possession.

Related Article: Jeezy: Vulnerability is Strength: A convo about coping with pain, love, mental health and a secret musical crush

Mai’s filing in December stressed the importance of safety measures for Monaco’s well-being, including properly securing firearms and ensuring the presence of trained caregivers. She maintains that these efforts are not about gatekeeping but rather prioritizing their daughter’s safety.

Nia Long Sits With Jeezy To Talk Cheating & Divorce, Social Media Hilariously Accuses Him Of Dirty Mackin’
21 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

RELATED TAGS

Jeezy

More from The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Trending
66th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt - Arrivals
Entertainment

Jeezy Seeks to Seal Divorce Documents with Jeannie Mai

Pinky Cole Hayes Hosts American Sesh Live
Entertainment

Essence Magazine Owner Richelieu Dennis Revealed As Mystery Buyer Of Diddy’s TV Network Revolt

Parklife Festival 2022
Entertainment

50 Cent denies ex Daphne Joy’s rape allegations after trolling her for being named in Diddy’s lawsuit

Pop Culture

Meet Tanner Adell: The Artist Who Manifested Her Way Onto Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’

First Lady Jill Biden And Halle Berry Visit The University Of Illinois Chicago Highlighting Women's Health Research
Entertainment

Halle Berry Opens Up About Doctor Misdiagnosing Perimenopause Symptoms As Herpes

News

Companies Tied To Diddy Served Subpoenas After Federal Raids

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close