Halle Berry Opens Up About Doctor Misdiagnosing Perimenopause Symptoms As Herpes

Halle Berry revealed that she was misdiagnosed with herpes about three years ago, leading her to use her platform to advocate for women going through menopause.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

During a candid discussion at the Getty Center’s “A Day of Unreasonable Conversation” summit, Berry recounted an excruciating experience after having “great sex” with her boyfriend, Van Hunt. She woke up in extreme pain, feeling like “razor blades” in her vagina. Concerned, she rushed to her gynecologist, who mistakenly diagnosed her with the “worst case of herpes” he had seen.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

After confronting her partner and both testing negative for herpes, Berry realized her symptoms were due to vaginal dryness, a common perimenopause symptom. Perimenopause is characterized by irregular periods as estrogen levels fluctuate, typically occurring in a woman’s 30s and 40s.

Feeling unprepared for this transition, Berry decided to use her platform to educate and empower women about perimenopause and menopausal health. She founded Respin, a digital community focusing on these topics, aiming to change cultural perceptions and provide support for women going through similar experiences.

Related Article: Halle Berry Says Drake Didn’t Get Her Permission For “Slime You Out” Cover Art

Related Article: Halle Bailey And Halle Berry Link Up For A Long Overdue Photo Op

Reflecting on her journey, Berry emphasized the importance of education and preventative medicine, especially regarding women’s health issues often overlooked or under-treated. Her story resonated with many, highlighting broader issues faced by Black women in healthcare.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE