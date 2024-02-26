What Started the Brawl Involving Cam Newton?

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton was reportedly involved in a scuffle at a youth football game in Atlanta over the weekend. Videos circulating on social media purportedly show Newton, 34, engaging with two men before being intervened by a police officer and others nearby. The event, organized by We Ball Sports, described the incident as “unfortunate.”

Details about the altercation remain limited, but reports indicate that the individuals involved were coaches associated with the TopShelf Performance football program. This program, aimed at nurturing athletes from youth to professional levels, reportedly had ties with Newton in the past. The altercation occurred following a tense game between two under-18 teams, according to The Athletic.

Nehemiah Mitchell, co-founder of We Ball Sports, expressed concern over the incident, labeling it as “unfortunate.” Similarly, Stephon and TJ Brown, trainers associated with TopShelf Performance, condemned violence and emphasized their support for all affected parties.

New footage has emerged shedding light on the brawl involving Cam Newton, the former NFL quarterback who last played for the Carolina Panthers in 2021. The altercation occurred during a 7-on-7 football event in Atlanta, where Newton appeared to be confronted by a group of individuals associated with TopShelf Performance. Some of these individuals were reportedly former colleagues of Newton.

In a video that surfaced on Monday, one individual, wearing a TopShelf Performance hoodie, can be heard engaging in verbal altercation with Newton. Newton has yet to publicly address the incident.

