Did Nicki Minaj Cross the Line in Her Diss Track To Megan Thee Stallion, “Big Foot”?

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
-
Enter for Your Chance to Win a Walt Disney World Resort Vacation
-
Dexter Scott King, Martin Luther King Jr.’s Son, Has Sadly Passed Away At 62
-
R. Kelly claims he was unaware of $10.5 Million Lawsuit because he cant Read Beyond Grade-School Level
-
Playoff Hotties: The 25 Sexiest Players In The NFL, According to Recent Study
-
Doja Cat's Brother Accused of Knocking Out Her Teeth, Leading to Singer's Mother Filing a Restraining Order
-
The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions
-
Was Tina Knowles Being Shady Towards Janet Jackson?
-
Media Maven Moving? Wendy Williams’ Florida Update Leaves Fans Questioning Her Whereabouts