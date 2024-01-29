Did Nicki Minaj Cross the Line in Her Diss Track To Megan Thee Stallion, “Big Foot”?

Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion are engaged in a public feud sparked by Megan’s new single “Hiss.” In the song, Megan takes a jab at Nicki’s husband, Kenneth Petty, who is a registered sex offender, referring to Megan’s Law.

“These hoes don’t be mad at Megan, these hoes mad at Megan’s Law.” The line refers to the government-mandated database of registered sex offenders.

Nicki responded on Instagram Live, previewing a track that includes wordplay about Megan’s height and referencing the shooting incident involving Tory Lanez in 2020.

In one verse Nicki said, “You let just everyone be thrown under the bus. You let Da Baby be thrown under the bus, Tory (Lanez), your best friend, your mom. You better go conjure up your mother and say… and apologize.” It’s worth noting that Megan’s mother, Holly Thomas, passed away in March 2019 from a cancerous brain tumor, and Megan has previously referenced her mother’s death on the track “Flip Flop” from her 2022 album “Traumazine.”

The feud escalated as Nicki accused Megan of being a “pathological & manipulative liar” and criticized her music. Despite asserting that she doesn’t condone bullying, Nicki continued to attack Megan’s character and abilities.

“Hiss” is Megan’s second single from her upcoming third album, following the release of “Cobra” two months earlier. The public clash between the two prominent female rappers has garnered significant attention on social media.