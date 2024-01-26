Is Megan Thee Stallion Taking Shots at Nicki Minaj in Her Latest Single ‘Hiss’?

Megan Thee Stallion dropped her first single of 2024, “Hiss,” on Friday, opening with a bold declaration: “I’m finna get this sh*t off my chest and lay it to rest, let’s go!” In the track, she doesn’t hold back, seemingly taking a jab at her former collaborator, Nicki Minaj.

In a fiery verse, Megan raps, “These hoes don’t be mad at Megan, these hoes mad at Megan’s Law/ I don’t really know what the problem is, but I guarantee y’all don’t want me to start.” The reference to “Megan’s Law” connects to the federal statute that mandates law enforcement to disclose information about registered sex offenders. This particular line appears to allude to Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, who is a registered sex offender due to a 1995 conviction for the first-degree attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl.

Petty served four years in prison, and in 2022, he faced additional legal consequences, including one year of home confinement, three years of probation, and a $55,000 fine for failing to register as a sex offender when he and Minaj relocated to California.

The mention in Megan’s lyrics adds a layer of pointed commentary, showcasing the complexities within the realm of celebrity relationships. The final note in the article humorously suggests that in the face of these intricate circumstances, laughter may be the only suitable response.