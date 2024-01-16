Yasiin Bey Says Drake’s Music Isn’t Hip-Hop

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
On Monday, Drake took to his Instagram Story to respond to recent comments made by Yasiin Bey regarding Drake’s place in hip-hop. In the post, Drake shared a clip from a classic Method Man interview where the Wu-Tang Clan member discusses the multifaceted nature of hip-hop as a culture and way of life, encompassing style, speech, and performance.
“Hip-hop is a culture,” Tical expresses in the clip. “It’s a way of life. The way you dress, the way you talk, the way you walk. Breakdancing, rhymes, stage show…”
Drake directly addresses Bey in his post, stating, “What Umi say again? Let me shine my light king don’t change up now.”
Drizzy’s comment references Yasiin Bey’s 1999 track “Uma Says,” where Bey raps, “My Umi said shine your light on the world/Shine your light for the world to see.”
