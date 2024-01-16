Listen Live
Entertainment News

Yasiin Bey Says Drake’s Music Isn’t Hip-Hop

Published on January 16, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video
CLOSE
Louis Vuitton : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2021-2022

Source: Dominique Charriau / Getty

Yasiin Bey, also known as Mos Def, shares his thoughts on Drake’s music, likening it to the tunes heard in retail stores. The rapper offers his perspective on the Canadian artist in a trailer for the latest episode of The Cutting Room Floor podcast.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“Drake is pop to me, in the sense like if I was in Target in Houston and I heard a Drake song. It feels like a lot of his music is compatible with shopping.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE

Bey playfully characterized Drake’s music as “likable,” accompanied by a sardonic glance and laughter. He humorously remarked on the abundance of products and SKUs, joking about the vastness of the musical “mall.” Bey then pondered the longevity of Drake’s success, speculating on what might happen when the musical empire starts to show signs of decline.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

On Monday, Drake took to his Instagram Story to respond to recent comments made by Yasiin Bey regarding Drake’s place in hip-hop. In the post, Drake shared a clip from a classic Method Man interview where the Wu-Tang Clan member discusses the multifaceted nature of hip-hop as a culture and way of life, encompassing style, speech, and performance.

“Hip-hop is a culture,” Tical expresses in the clip. “It’s a way of life. The way you dress, the way you talk, the way you walk. Breakdancing, rhymes, stage show…”

Related Articles: Yasiin Bey Likens Drake To Music Heard While Shopping In Target

Related Articles: Yasiin Bey (Formerly Mos Def) Drops Out Of Thelonious Monk Biopic After Estate “Condemns” The Project

Drake directly addresses Bey in his post, stating, “What Umi say again? Let me shine my light king don’t change up now.”

Drizzy’s comment references Yasiin Bey’s 1999 track “Uma Says,” where Bey raps, “My Umi said shine your light on the world/Shine your light for the world to see.”

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

RELATED TAGS

drake hip hop mos def Yasiin Bey

More from The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close