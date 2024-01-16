Yasiin Bey Says Drake’s Music Isn’t Hip-Hop

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Yasiin Bey, also known as Mos Def, shares his thoughts on Drake’s music, likening it to the tunes heard in retail stores. The rapper offers his perspective on the Canadian artist in a trailer for the latest episode of The Cutting Room Floor podcast.

“Drake is pop to me, in the sense like if I was in Target in Houston and I heard a Drake song. It feels like a lot of his music is compatible with shopping.”

Bey playfully characterized Drake’s music as “likable,” accompanied by a sardonic glance and laughter. He humorously remarked on the abundance of products and SKUs, joking about the vastness of the musical “mall.” Bey then pondered the longevity of Drake’s success, speculating on what might happen when the musical empire starts to show signs of decline.

