Yasiin Bey Likens Drake To Music Heard While Shopping In Target

Yasiin Bey doesn’t pop out too often but when he does, it will always get attention from the Hip-Hop masses. In a new viral clip making the rounds, the former Mos Def likened the music of Drake to what one would hear while shopping at Target; the reactions are priceless.

Yasiin Bey was a guest on The Cutting Room Floor podcast and a clip from the conversation made it onto Twitter and spread widely. During the discussion about Drake, Bey said that Drake’s music was “likable” after the host said they found the Canadian superstar’s music to be good mainstream fun.

As the conversation progressed, it was clear that Yasiin Bey was trying to be diplomatic and the pair decided to advance the conversation to another topic. What might be getting people talking the most online is that when the host elected to move on, the pair seemed to smirk at one another.

Drizzy fans are rallying together to question Bey’s pedigree as a rapper but the Brooklyn MC has a sizeable share of defenders schooling the youngins on the fact that he’s one of them ones on the microphone.

Hopefully, Drake doesn’t take this personally and it all blows over by the end of the weekend.

Check out the clip of Yasiin Bey speaking on the sound of Drake’s music below.

