Prayers Up: Singer Tori Kelly Hospitalized With Blood Clots After Collapsing During Dinner

The album promo run for any artist can be a very stressful time, and we can only hope that circumstances surrounding the upcoming self-titled EP by pop/gospel singer Tori Kelly aren’t causing her any unnecessary mental pressure.

Our concerns come after recent reports that the GRAMMY-winning chanteuse was hospitalized with blood clots after fainting during dinner with friends over the weekend.

RELATED: Kirk Franklin Talks Working With Pop Singer Tori Kelly On Her Gospel Album

More on the news of Tori Kelly’s shocking turn in health for the worse below, via TMZ:

“Sources close to the Grammy-winning singer tell us she was at dinner in downtown L.A. Sunday night with friends when her heart started beating really fast. We’re told Tori passed out, and was ‘out for a while.’

Our sources say Tori’s friends wanted to make sure she wasn’t taken to a hospital downtown, and instead taken to Cedars-Sinai — one of the country’s premiere hospitals — so they carried her outside, loaded her in a vehicle and sped to the hospital instead of calling an ambulance.”

Further details added even more cause for concern, as Tori is reportedly in ICU care after doctors discovered the blood clots to be in her legs and lungs. Given those vital organs being affected, medical experts are now looking into seeing if her heart is also at risk. Reports have alleged that she is in and out of consciousness.

While anyone deserves to receive well-wishes in situations like this, we want to send a special prayer to Kelly and her loved ones as no one is ready to say goodbye to her God-given talent or presence on this Earth in general. We are truly keeping the Unbreakable Smile singer in our thoughts tonight.

We’ll keep you all updated as more information is revealed surrounding health updates and anything related to Tori Kelly’s journey to a full recovery.

