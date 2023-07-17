Who Is Rainbow PUSH Coalition’s New President? Rev. Jesse Jackson Appoints Rev. Dr. Haynes III

Civil Rights organization Rainbow PUSH Coalition enters a new era after Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. steps down. Meet President Rev. Dr. Haynes III!
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Jackson officially introduced his successor, Rev. Dr. Frederick D. Haynes III, at the coalition’s national convention on Sunday. The transition is effective immediately.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
Pastor Haynes is a father and husband, author, activist, and mentee of Rev. Jackson. He will also remain the Senior Pastor of Dallas’ Friendship-West Baptist Church, which he has grown from a membership of 100 to over 13,000 since taking over in 1983.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
“When he made the phone call and asked me to consider succeeding him…that [was] just over the top,” Haynes told ABC 7 Chicago.
The Rainbow PUSH Coalition (RPC) is a an international human and civil rights organization seeks to empower people through the effective use of grassroots advocacy, issue orientation, and connections between the greater community and the disenfranchised. It was founded in Chicago by Rev. Jesse Jackson in 1971, who served as the President since its inception.
HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Catch Pastor Haynes giving inspirational messages on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show weekday mornings, 5-9a CT/6-10a ET.
Related: Pastor Haynes Delivers A Word Inspired By Tye Tribbett’s “He Turned It” [EXCLUSIVE]
Related: Rev. Jesse Jackson Writes Sesame Place A Diversity Plan Amid Controversy
Related: Everything We Know About Jesse Jackson And His Parkinson’s Disease Diagnosis
-
Da Brat and Wife Jesseca "Judy" Dupart-Harris Welcome Baby Boy True! [PHOTOS]
-
Tracee Ellis Ross Poses Topless On Instagram, Twitter Collectively Moans
-
KeKe Palmer Unbothered By Baby Daddy's Shady Comments [PHOTOS]
-
India.Arie’s Comments on Meg Thee Stallion & Janelle Monáe Raise Eyebrows
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Gabrielle Union Addresses Haters Who Feel She’s “Too Old” To Rock Thong Bikinis
-
Is Meta's 'Threads' App The New Twitter?
-
Sha’Carri Richardson Rips Off Wig Before Running Fastest Women’s 100m Time Of The Year, Twitter Salutes