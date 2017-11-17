Everything We Know About Jesse Jackson And His Parkinson’s Disease Diagnosis

The Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, the civil rights icon announced Friday afternoon in an open letter to the public. The neurodegenerative disorder is not deadly, but there is no cure.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

“After a battery of tests, my physicians identified the issue as Parkinson’s disease, a disease that bested my father,” Jackson, 76, wrote on the website of his organization, the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition. “Recognition of the effects of this disease on me has been painful, and I have been slow to grasp the gravity of it. For me, a Parkinson’s diagnosis is not a stop sign but rather a signal that I must make lifestyle changes and dedicate myself to physical therapy in hopes of slowing the disease’s progression.”

JUST IN: Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. announces that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s: "I will need your prayers and graceful understanding as I undertake this new challenge." pic.twitter.com/eugXEzuHxR — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) November 17, 2017

The disease affects people differently, but generally manifests itself with hand tremors, slow movements, stiffness in limbs and trouble maintaining balance, according to the Parkinson’s Foundation.

It was not immediately clear when exactly Jackson was diagnosed, but he has found it “increasingly difficult to perform routine tasks, and getting around is more of a challenge” after he and his family “began to notice changes about three years ago.”

My mentor, Rev. Jesse Jackson, announcing that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. Let’s all keep him lifted in continued prayer pic.twitter.com/HdJYsklFj5 — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) November 17, 2017

There is no cure for the disease. Jackson said in his letter than he planned to “make lifestyle changes and dedicate myself to physical therapy in hopes of slowing the disease’s progression. However, the unfortunate reality was that all forms of therapy for the disorder can “improve symptoms” but have never stopped Parkinson’s from progressing at its typical rate.

While Jackson said his father suffered from the same disease, it is not hereditary, according to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, named for the actor who also has Parkinson’s.

“Only about 10 percent of Parkinson’s cases have been linked to a genetic cause,” the website wrote. “Most cases of Parkinson’s are called idiopathic or sporadic, meaning the cause is unknown, and researchers believe onset is due to a combination of genetic and environmental factors.”

The Latest:

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance 25 photos Launch gallery 24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance 1. Protests Continue In Baton Rouge After Police Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling Source:Getty 1 of 25 2. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile Source:Getty 2 of 25 3. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile Source:Getty 3 of 25 4. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile Source:Getty 4 of 25 5. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile Source:Getty 5 of 25 6. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile Source:Getty 6 of 25 7. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile Source:Getty 7 of 25 8. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile Source:Getty 8 of 25 9. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile Source:Getty 9 of 25 10. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile Source:Getty 10 of 25 11. Black Lives Matter Protest In NYC Source:Getty 11 of 25 12. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile Source:Getty 12 of 25 13. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile Source:Getty 13 of 25 14. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile Source:Getty 14 of 25 15. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police Source:Getty 15 of 25 16. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile Source:Getty 16 of 25 17. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile Source:Getty 17 of 25 18. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile Source:Getty 18 of 25 19. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile Source:Getty 19 of 25 20. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile Source:Getty 20 of 25 21. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police Source:Getty 21 of 25 22. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile Source:Getty 22 of 25 23. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile Source:Getty 23 of 25 24. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile Source:Getty 24 of 25 25. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police Source:Getty 25 of 25 Skip ad Continue reading 24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance 24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

SEE ALSO:

Jennifer Hudson Files Protective Order, Splits With Fiance David Otunga

Homeland Security Head: ‘Lazy’ Blacks Turned ‘Cities To Slums’