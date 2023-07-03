Nike To Relaunch Kobe Bryant’s Signature Line

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Nike announced that it is relaunching Kobe Bryant’s signature shoes and apparel on August 24th (also known as Kobe Bryant Day).

Bryant and Nike’s first ever shoe collab, the Zoom Kobe 1, laid the groundwork for what grew into one of the Swoosh’s most important and innovative lines, according to Sports Illustrated. After nearly two decades, the partnership concluded following the tragic 2020 helicopter accident that ended the lives of Kobe, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others.

Recently, his estate inked a new deal with the company, keeping their legacy alive!

“With this new partnership, fans will soon be able to have access to Kobe and Gigi Nike products for years to come and with Nike donating 100% of the net proceeds yearly for Gianna’s shoes to our Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation,” Vanessa Bryant, widow of the NBA legend, stated.

His second-eldest daughter Gianna Bryant was a basketball player and reportedly had dreams of carrying on her father’s legacy by playing in the WNBA.

He coined the term “Mamba Mentality” to motivate himself and others to “constantly try to be the best version of [them]selves.”

