MambaForever: Beyoncé, Ciara, & Others Honor Kobe & Gianna Bryant With Touching Nail Art

Monday, February 24, was not an easy day.

First off, for many us, there has been too much death in recent weeks. This morning, we lost Hidden Figures hero Katherine Johnson, over the weekend iconic chef and former model B. Smith and last week Good Times star Ja’net Dubois.

That, and last month Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna died in a tragic helicopter crash that killed nine people. Today, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, there was a special ceremony celebrating their lives that was not only inspirational but also heartbreaking.

While many friends, colleagues and even wife and mother Vanessa Bryant took to the stage to honor these precious lives that were taken from us too soon, folks such as Beyoncé, Ciara and J-Lo made a quiet statement—with their nail art.

Queen Bey, dressed in the Lakers’ iconic colors, opened the tribute singing “Halo,” from her 2008 album I Am… Sasha Fierce and “XO” from her 2013 Beyonce album.

“I’m here because I love Kobe, and this was one of his favorite songs,” she said,

💜💛 @Beyonce pays tribute to Kobe and Gigi Bryant with a couple of his favorite songspic.twitter.com/VTpNGNnZ2j — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 24, 2020

If you zoom in you can see that her purple nails had Kobe and Gianna spelled out in gold:

Beyoncé's nails honored Kobe & Gigi – "Gigi" on her left hand and "Kobe" on her right. 💜💛 #KobeFarewell https://t.co/NwD7MqeQKU pic.twitter.com/5FqXCtpDxJ — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 24, 2020

Out fit yellow, nails and ring purple plus gigi written on her nails 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭I can't take it……RIP KOBE& GIGI pic.twitter.com/bhkRFijjLA — Beyonce's yitties 😏 (@peebabi) February 24, 2020

Bey wasn’t alone, Ciara also showed her support.

“Rest In Paradise Angels #KobeGiGi,” the expectant mother wrote on Twitter on Monday, donning a beautiful set of nails with their names painted in gold glitter on the inside of her nails.

Jennifer Lopez, who is also friends with Vanessa, joined in to honor the duo as well. According to Hola, “the Puerto Rican star crafted a nude polish with sparkles with numbers ‘2’ for Gianna and ‘24’ for Kobe.”

Celebs are not the only ones who are showing their love with something as simple as nail art. Take a look at some of our favorite #MambaForever designs:

