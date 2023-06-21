RHOP’s Monique Divorcing Former NFL Husband Chris Samuels After 10 Years [LISTEN]

In dealings of “love & marriage,” everything is not always what it seems. Though Chris and Monique Samuels dispelled previous reports of a rumored divorce, their split is officially underway.

According to Entertainment Television, Monique first filed a complaint for absolute divorce on April 14, before filing an amended complaint last week.

They initially became well-known as a couple for their thriving careers, charisma, and loving portrayal on social media. With him being a former professional football player and her joining the cast of Real Housewives of Potomac, they had a large platform to put their marriage on display. After their black love story captured the hearts of viewers, they joined the Love & Marriage franchise as the primary focus of the ‘DC’ branch of the show.

Kevin’s entrepreneurial ventures and Monique’s dedication to the family created an image of an invincible power couple, however, it seems to have reached its end. They have three children together and 10 years of marriage under their belts.

