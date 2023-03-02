Ray J & Princess Love Call Off Divorce For The 3rd Time

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Ray J’s complicated relationship with his wife Princess Love, just got a bit more complex.

The R&B singer filed for the Los Angeles court system to dismiss their divorce, which means they’re giving it another shot at love. If you weren’t counting, this marks the third time the couple has had a change of heart.

The first time came in 2020 when Princess requested a legal split after Ray J allegedly left her and their 1-year-old daughter Melody stranded in Las Vegas after the BET Soul Train Awards while pregnant.

When she was left alone, she took to social media to air her grievances with her husband.

“Yes I can fly home..I have my own money. But my car is here and I don’t want to drive back alone with my daughter because I’m over 8 months pregnant,” she wrote on Instagram, adding, “and I don’t even want to have to stop for gas or go into labor with all of this human trafficking going on….”

After Ray admitted his wrongdoings, the couple got back together and quieted the idea of a divorce. Then just months later, roles flipped, and Ray filed for divorce, asking for joint custody of their two children.

He called off that divorce in March 2021 and took to social media to talk about the hard work he’d do to get his family back.

“HAD TO GET MY WIFE BACK AND START FRESH,” Ray J wrote on Instagram at the time. “I LOVE MY FAMILY!! Ill FIGHT OVER AND OVER FOR LIFE FOR MY FAMILY AND KIDS!! – Ill PUT IT ALL ON THE LINE FOR MY CHILDREN TO BE HAPPY AND SAFE AND CLOSE TO ME 24/7!!!”

But according to TMZ, he filed again when he was hospitalized with pneumonia. Hopefully, the third time’s a charm.

Ray J & Princess Love Call Off Divorce For The 3rd Time was originally published on cassiuslife.com