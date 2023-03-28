Eva Marcille is divorcing her husband Michael Sterling after four years of marriage together.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta alumna filed for divorce from her husband earlier this week, stating that their marriage is “irretrievably broken.”
The 38 year old continued in a statement, “this has been one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make, but sometimes life takes your journey in a direction you were not expecting.”
The model exclusively told PEOPLE, “Our children remain our biggest priority and the eight and half years we have spent together will always be cherished. We ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”
The couple tied the knot on Oct. 7, 2018 and share three children together, sons 4-year-old Michael Sterling, Jr., and 3-year-old Maverick Sterling, as well as Eva’s daughter Marley Rae from her previous relationship.
While we’re devastated to learn the news of their separation, we can’t help but to look back on some of their happier moments together. Here are a few of our favorite memories of the couple that’ll always make us smile.
Eva Marcille Files For Divorce From Husband Michael Sterling After 4 Years of Marriage was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. 2022 BET AwardsSource:Getty
The couple looked stylish at the 2022 BET Awards last summer.
2. 2022 BronzeLens Film FestivalSource:Getty
The Sterlings were all smiles last August at the Women SuperStars Honors during the 2022 BronzeLens Film Festival held in Atlanta.
3. “Kandi & The Gang” Series PremiereSource:Getty
Here, Michael and Eva attended the premiere of “Kandi & The Gang” and gave us fashion goals in the process.
4. Premiere Screening For “All The Queen’s Men”Source:Getty
Michael was on hand to support Eva at the premiere of “All The Queen’s Men”.
5. BET Awards 2021Source:Getty
The couple turned heads at the 2021 BET Awards.
-
Jonathan Majors Video Evidence, ‘Woman Recanting’ Assault Claim Will Clear Actor Of Charges, Lawyer Says
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Allegedly Split, Failed Relationships Twitter Reacts
-
ATL Reacts to Cee-Lo Green Falling Off a Horse at Shawty Lo Party
-
‘The Wire’ Actor Lance Reddick Has Died, Age 60
-
Congrats! Tamar Braxton Is Engaged!
-
‘Creed III’ Actor Jonathan Majors Arrested On Assault Charges
-
Okay, Let’s Talk About THAT Chloe Bailey/Damson Idris Scene In SWARM