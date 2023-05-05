Exclusive Interview with Roy Wood Jr. on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show [WATCH]

Since his early days as a Birmingham entertainer, our next guest’s stardom has undeniably risen! From The Daily Show to The White House, writer, radio personality, and stand-up comedian Roy Wood Jr. joins the Rickey Smiley Morning Show for a hilarious exclusive interview!
