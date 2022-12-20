Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

It appears Summer Walker will bless the world with a Sagittarius. The singer posted a series of photos to her Instagram page, and by the looks of it, she’s ready to pop!

The singer was all smiles on Sunday, as she cradled her perfectly sculpted tummy.

“always surrounded by healers,” she captioned the post.

In the next slide, she is standing next to doula and Neo-soul icon, Erykah Badu, and a loved one. Badu added birthing coach to her extensive resume in 2001. In an interview with PEOPLE, the Grammy-award-winning artist said she didn’t intend to become a doula.

“I’ve always had a mothering nature,” she told PEOPLE. “But I didn’t plan on becoming a doula. I just wanted to care for my family and friends.”

In a 2019 interview with Sway in the Morning, Badu said she’s assisted in 40 births, including model Slick Woods, Teyana Taylor, and Walker’s first child, Bubbles.

“Nothing gives me more pleasure,” says Badu, “than being the welcoming committee for a mother’s new joy.”

Walker announced she and her then-boyfriend, Larry, were expecting their first child together earlier this year. This is the 26-year-old singer’s second child. She shares an adorable baby girl with producer, London on da Track.

Wishing you a peaceful birth, Summer!

Summer Walker And Doula Erykah Badu Prepare To Welcome Her Second Child was originally published on hellobeautiful.com