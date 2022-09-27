Summer Walker Is Slaying Her Pregnancy And It’s Beautiful To See

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Soulful and sultry songbird Summer Walker makes pregnancy look like a walk in the park. The 26-year-old singer announced she was pregnant with her second child in July, and she’s been slaying ever since.

Over the last couple of years, we’ve seen women embrace pregnancy in such a beautiful way. Rihanna redefined maternity fashion while artists like Jhene Aiko, Cardi B, Beyonce, and Walker showed us just how powerful it is to take the stage with a growing human in their tummy. Women are superhumans, and they are proof.

Walker has been so kind to give us a glimpse into her current pregnancy, and she’s been looking amazing. In a recent Instagram post, the star posed in a bikini top, a matching head scarf, and denim shorts.

A few weeks prior, she posed in a revealing evening gown that cradled her growing belly and highlighted her curves.

And perhaps the most adorable photo was the one Walker posted of herself, her daughter and her baby bump enjoying a little bath time.

We’ve enjoyed watching Walker slay at motherhood. From hitting the stage to confidently bodying the fashion game, she’s got this mommy thing on lock. Here are five times the No Love crooner gave us sexy maternity fashion.

