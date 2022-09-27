Soulful and sultry songbird Summer Walker makes pregnancy look like a walk in the park. The 26-year-old singer announced she was pregnant with her second child in July, and she’s been slaying ever since.
Over the last couple of years, we’ve seen women embrace pregnancy in such a beautiful way. Rihanna redefined maternity fashion while artists like Jhene Aiko, Cardi B, Beyonce, and Walker showed us just how powerful it is to take the stage with a growing human in their tummy. Women are superhumans, and they are proof.
Walker has been so kind to give us a glimpse into her current pregnancy, and she’s been looking amazing. In a recent Instagram post, the star posed in a bikini top, a matching head scarf, and denim shorts.
A few weeks prior, she posed in a revealing evening gown that cradled her growing belly and highlighted her curves.
And perhaps the most adorable photo was the one Walker posted of herself, her daughter and her baby bump enjoying a little bath time.
We’ve enjoyed watching Walker slay at motherhood. From hitting the stage to confidently bodying the fashion game, she’s got this mommy thing on lock. Here are five times the No Love crooner gave us sexy maternity fashion.
Summer Walker Is Slaying Her Pregnancy And It’s Beautiful To See was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Summer Walker at the 2022 BET Awards 2022Source:Getty
Summer Walker bared it all at the 2022 BET Awards. The singer wore gold pasties over her nipples, partnered with a gold mini skirt. At the time, her baby bump was super small, causing her pregnancy to slip under the radar.
2. Summer Walker at the 2022 Essence FestivalSource:Getty
Summer Walker performed during the Essence Festival of Culture at the Louisiana Superdome on July 02, 2022, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Dressed in a sheer matching set, the singer took the stage and soothed the crowd with her heavenly voice.
3. Summer Walker at the Wireless Festival: Finsbury ParkSource:Getty
From Louisiana to London, Summer Walker was on the move. The singer performed on the main stage during Wireless Festival at Finsbury Park in July. She dressed her growing bump in a lime green crop top and matching mini skirt.
4. Summer Walker at the Wireless Festival: Finsbury ParkSource:Getty
Change clothes and go! Summer Walker also wore a sheer, metallic mini dress during her performance on the main stage of the Wireless Festival.
5. Summer Walker on Instagram
Styling on ’em in a blonde wig and a white dress, Summer Walker looked gorgeous in a white dress featuring cutouts that cradled her tummy.