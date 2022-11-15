Summer Walker Speaks Out About Grammys Snub: ‘The Math Is Literally Not Mathing’

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The 2023 Grammy nominations are out and Summer Walker has taken to Instagram to express her disappointment over being snubbed for a nomination for another year.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the songstress shared a post where she shared her thoughts on the snub, posting a graphic with her feelings on the matter. “& as for the Grammys for the 2nd time, the math is literally not mathing… i was gon post some numbers but it’s ok, at least the streets fuq with me. yall always pack out every show & support everytime I drop so thanks for the love I do receive,” she wrote on her IG story earlier today amid the news of the nominations.

Check out the post below.

Summer wasn’t the only one feeling the snub as many of her fans took to Instagram to have her back and express their shock and disappointment that she wasn’t included in this year’s nominations for the second time in a row.

“Summer Walker latest albums, literally NO skips! You can play her albums all the way through so This is unfortunate but glad her fans still support her major!!” one fan wrote with another commented,d “I feel like every year yall be waiting on these people to tell yall you did a good job for the culture. Stop respecting these awards shows. They have no meaning at this point and obviously are disconnected. Its a butt kiss popularity sympathy contest and if you arent in their faces, they dont acknowledge you.”

Summer Walker is definitely one of our R&B favorites and definitely deserves her flowers!

DON’T MISS…

Summer Walker Speaks Out About Grammys Snub: ‘The Math Is Literally Not Mathing’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com