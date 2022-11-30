Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

At long last, the complete three-ring circus that was the marriage of Kim Kardashian and Ye (f.k.a. Kanye West) is finally over.

TMZ reports that the former couple has reached a settlement in their divorce. Kim and Ye will get joint custody with “equal access” to their four kids: North (age 9), Saint (age 6), Chicago (age 4), and Psalm (age 3). However, it is said that Kim will have the kids for the majority of the time.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

According to the settlement, Ye will pay Kim $200K a month in child support. He will also be responsible for half of the kids’ educational expenses, including tuition, as well as half of their security expenses.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The settlement also states that Kim and Ye agree to participate in mediation if there is ever a dispute regarding the kids. If one fails to participate, the other will make the final decision by default.

In addition, both parties waived their right to spousal support, and the division of assets will be in accordance with their prenup.

Kim filed for divorce in February 2021, after 7 years of marriage. However, the proceeding saw its fair share of setbacks when Ye refused to engage. Kim went to court back in March and was able to gain an official decree to end the marriage.

LATEST POSTS:

Pusha T Calls Kanye West’s Hate Speech “Disappointing”

Welp: Kanye West Sued Over BDP Sample Usage On Stem Player

Julia Fox Explains Why She Thinks Dating Kanye West Actually Helped Kim Kardashian

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

12 photos

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Finalize Divorce was originally published on hiphopnc.com