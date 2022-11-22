Kanye West AWOL For Kim Kardashian Deposition, Has One More Chance Before Trial

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Kanye West continues to Kanye regardless of the situation at hand. He skipped out on his divorce deposition and has one more chance to make an appearance.

As spotted on TMZ the Chicago, Illinois native is making his own rules yet again. This time it is in relation to legally dissolving his marriage to Kim Kardashian. According to the celebrity gossip website the “Flashing Lights” MC was scheduled to appear at court on Wednesday, November 16 to face Kim’s legal staff but he never made the date. Both parties have agreed on Tuesday, November 29 as the new date.

Missing this upcoming appointment could be pose a huge issue for him with the presiding judge as magistrates typically frown upon individuals who have no regard for the court’s time and or policies. But given his recent behavior and outlandish commentary there is no telling what the attorneys representing the SKIMS CEO might be facing next. Additionally, Kanye West has already hired and fired five attorneys throughout the process.

Kim originally filed for divorce about two years ago and the two high profile stars have already have been deemed single by a court order. This upcoming legal face off will determine the custody of their four children and how their assets will be split up. The Kardashian West trial is set to commence December 14.

appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

