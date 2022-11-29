Pusha T Calls Kanye West’s Hate Speech “Disappointing”

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

You just know that Kanye West aka Ye has lost the plot when even Pusha T isn’t rocking with him. The Virginia rapper and mogul called his frequent collaborators’ comments “disappointing.”

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, Push A Ton was careful with his words, but solid in asserting Ye’s antisemitic rhetoric is a no-go. “It’s definitely affected me. It’s been disappointing,” Push told the newspaper. “As a Black man in America, there is no room for bigotry or hate speech. So yeah. It’s been very disappointing, let’s talk straight.”

The It’s Almost Dry rapper was speaking to the LA Times about the aforementioned album’s nomination for a Grammy Award. So he still praised Ye for the creative freedom he’s granted when working with the troubled rapper and designer on music.

“Writing and recording with Ye is a very special thing for me,” said Push. “We actually have a lot of the same taste, we love just barred-out rap. He would tell me things like, ‘Man, you just be the extreme version of yourself. And I’m gonna be the extreme version of myself.’”

That’s all well and good, but the music won’t serve as shield for the whole antisemitic thing. Especially considering Ye is currently hanging out in the streets heavy with known white nationalists like Nicki Fuentes and Milo Milo Yiannopoulos.

Check Pusha T’s full interview with the LA Times right here.

Pusha T Calls Kanye West’s Hate Speech “Disappointing” was originally published on hiphopwired.com