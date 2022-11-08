Welp: Kanye West Sued Over BDP Sample Usage On Stem Player

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Kanye West’s issues continue to pile up. He is now being sued over a Boogie Down Productions sample that he has no right to use on his Stem Player.

As spotted on TMZ, the rapper who now goes by Ye, has a new lawsuit filed against him. This time the legendary collective is claiming he used a portion of their song “South Bronx” unlawfully. Ye’s collaboration with Andre 3000 “Life Of The Party” is the track in question that KRS-ONE and crew allege lifts elements from iconic anthem. “South Bronx” was originally released in 1987 on now defunct independent record label B-Boy Records but according to Discogs.com, the catalog is currently being administered by a company called Phase One Network.

According to the celebrity gossip website the court documents state that Ye and his partner Alex Klein sold over 11,000 Stem Players within the first day of its release. This equates to roughly two million dollars in gross profits, but BDP (Boogie Down Productions) says Ye never finalized the sample clearance. The paperwork states that Ye’s team reached out to work out the business behind the song but never came to a formal agreement but Ye and his team heavily promoted “Life Of The Party” in effort to boost sales of Donda and the Stem Player.

Boogie Down Productions is asking a judge to block any further usage of “Life Of The Party” and wants to be compensated for the unlawful usage. Neither Kanye West, BDP or KRS-ONE have publicly commented on the matter. You can hear the track in question below.

Photo: Revolt

The post Welp: Kanye West Sued Over BDP Sample Usage On Stem Player appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

