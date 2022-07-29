Black Family Suing Baltimore Sesame Place For $25 Million Alleging Racial Discrimination Against 5-Year-Old

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The rabbit hole is still rabbit hole-ing for Sesame Street-based theme park Sesame Place as it has once again been accused of racial discrimination against Black children. But this time a Sesame Splacelocation in Baltimore is in the hot seat—and this time a lawsuit has been filed.

In fact, a Baltimore family is suing for a whopping $25 million alleging that multiple park employees ignored a five-year-old Black girl during a meet-and-greet event last month.

From the Baltimore Sun:

The suit, which seeks class-action status, was filed in a federal court in Philadelphia against SeaWorld Parks, the owner of the Sesame Place, for “pervasive and appalling race discrimination.”

The lawsuit alleges that four employees dressed as Sesame Street characters ignored Quinton Burns, his daughter Kennedi Burns and other Black guests during the meet-and-greet June 18. The lawsuit says “SeaWorld’s performers readily engaged with numerous similarly situated white customers.”

This, of course, comes after a Sesame Place in Philadelphia found itself on the wrong end of a racial controversy after an employee dressed as the character “Rosita” was caught on camera snubbing two Black girls, whose parents said the character went on to hug a white girl who was right next to them.

After that, all kinds of people started posting videos that appeared to show Sesame Place characters curving Black children.

Welp, sometimes you have to make them say “I’m sorry” with their wallets or they’ll never learn. We will not be ignored and neither will our children.

