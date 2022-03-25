Entertainment News
Cardi B. & Family Will Guest Star On Nickelodeon’s Animated Series ‘Baby Shark’s Big Show!’

Cardi B. is showing up as Sharki B. and bringing her family along to Nickelodeon’s animated series Baby Shark’s Big Show! 

The rapper will guest-star as “Sharki B” on the animated preschool series and bring her husband on Offset (voicing Offshark) and 3-year-old daughter Kulture (Kulture Shark) along for the adventure.

The press release states, Sharki B is “the biggest star in the seven seas — flashy, awe-inspiring, and ruthlessly fun — but always 100% herself and fin-spires other fishies to do the same.” Sharki B will be meeting Baby Shark and his best friend Williams and learn the song and dance to “The Seaweed Sway.”

The episode will premiere on April 15.

