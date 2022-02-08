Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

While the internet remains undefeated some folks need to learn respect and common courtesy. Cardi B has locked her daughter’s Instagram page after finding some very offensive responses in the comments section.

As per Complex the Bronx bombshell isn’t feeling the type of attention that Kulture’s Instagram has been receiving as of late. On Monday, February 7 she took to Twitter to express her dissatisfaction on what some individuals have been writing on the page. “Haven’t been checking my daughter account but now I’m going to lock her page …I don’t know wtf is going on but I hope y’all moms die for giving birth to you hoe ass weirdos” she wrote in a since deleted Tweet. Bardi went on to double down on her statement with a follow up post. “SUCK MY D*** !! I said what I said” it read.

Cardi shared screenshots of some of the comments and they were downright shameful. “Big head squid,” one person wrote. “Hi Kreature” another commented. “Such a mistake child,” one user said. Obviously Kulture is too young to manager her own page but nevertheless she has garnered over two million followers since arriving as a newborn. But this is not the first time the “I Like It” rapper has had to endure online hate towards her first child. Previously she and her husband were criticized for gifting their princess very lavish gifts including luxury timepieces, diamond jewelry and more.

Offset has yet to comment on the matter.

Photo: Prince Williams

It’s Up: Cardi B Makes Kulture’s Instagram Page Private Due To Obscene Comments was originally published on hiphopwired.com

