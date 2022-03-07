Cardi B Asks Judge to Put A Permanent Gag Order On Tasha K

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

This past January Cardi B took the dub in court when a judge ruled in her favor in a defamation lawsuit against YouTuber Tasha K, but Cardi is taking things back to the court of law as Tasha just can’t seem to keep Cardi’s name out her mouth.

TMZ is reporting that Cardi is asking a judge to put a permanent gag on Tasha K as she’s still apparently talking about Cardi and continuing to slander her on her YouTube channel.

“Cardi filed docs Thursday night in federal court, demanding a permanent injunction against Tasha K, who Cardi defeated in a defamation trial back in January. The jury awarded Cardi about $4 million … but in the docs she says that’s done nothing to stop Tasha from spreading the very lies that landed her in court.”

In her defamation lawsuit, Cardi claimed that Tasha K spread all kinds of rumors about her including that she had STD’s, committed adultery and even claimed she was a prostitute. Tasha basically admitted to making these things up for the sake of money, so a jury awarded Cardi $4 million in damages but apparently Tasha is making moves to prevent Cardi from collecting any of that money. Cardi also pointed this out in her latest lawsuit.

“Cardi also accuses Tasha of fraudulently moving assets to make it more difficult to collect the millions — a move she’s allegedly boasted about on her YouTube vlog, saying “Let me tell you how this was a blessing though. Cause can’t nobody else sue me, and even if they do, I ain’t got no money. We’ve got estate lawyers, we’ve got every mother f***ing thing. I ain’t got s*** in my name bitch.”

Cardi isn’t playing though and right now the court is her best friend as she’s on a mission to get what’s hers and isn’t being shy about it one bit.

