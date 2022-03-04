Essence Festival Returns After Two Years With Janet Jackson, Nicki Minaj, & Kevin Hart As Headliners

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

After being on a two-year pause of in-person events due to COVID-19, Essence Fest 2022 is returning to New Orleans with Janet Jackson, Nicki Minaj, and Kevin Hart as headliners.

The summer celebration of music and all things Black culture is set to return on June 30 through July 2 with stars like Jazmine Sullivan, New Edition, Summer Walker, The Roots, the Isley Brothers, Chole x Hale, and D-Nice & Friends in attendance.

It will be Nicki’s first appearance at the festival with Janet returning after performing in 2010 and 2018.

As per the announcement, “[Essence] intentionally connect deeper within the City’s culture through both physical and select virtual experiences, we are excited to bring back new and returning activations, including concerts at the Superdome, Superlounges, ESSENCE Wellness House, ESSENCE Eats Food, Wine & Spirits Festival, the ESSENCE Gospel Experience, the ESSENCE Wealth & Power Stage, the ESSENCE Studios Screening Room, The Men’s Experience, The Marketplace, the ESSENCE Girls United Experience, ESSENCE Day of Service, ESSENCE E-Suite, The ESSENCE Tech Summit and more.”

Participants will be required to show proof of being vaccinated to attend festivities.

For more information on tickets, access, and updates on this year’s ESSENCE Festival of Culture, visit www.essencefestival.com.

