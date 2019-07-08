See All The Fashion And Style From Your Favorite Black Celebrities At 2019 Essence Festival [PHOTOS]

Post-July 4th, Black women and men descended upon New Orleans for the 25th Annual Essence Festival. This event brings together Black people and our supporters for a weekend of community, upliftment, and of course, fun. You can’t have a weekend of Black culture and not check out the fashion! We rounded up some of the best looks from Black Hollywood, your favorite musical artists, and more! Click through our gallery for some serious summer fashion inspo.
1. MICHELLE OBAMASource:WENN
Michelle Obama shined in a Sergio Rossi sequin jumpsuit.
2. H.E.R.Source:WENN
H.E.R. performed on Day 2 at Essence wearing Nicce.
3. MARLO HAMPTONSource:Getty
Marlo Hampton gave us a green number and accented with a Chanel double bag harness.
4. TEYANA TAYLORSource:Getty
Teyana Taylor gave us menswear style for the 2019 Essence Festival.
5. LONI LOVESource:Getty
Loni Love stepped out in African print for Essence Festival 2019.
6. LIL’ KIMSource:Getty
Lil’ Kim sported this neon and black look with a Louis Vuitton belt.
7. BRANDYSource:Getty
Brandy sported some white boots while on stage at Essence Festival.
8. LATOYA LUCKETTSource:Getty
LaToya Luckett gave us red and blue style for a patriotic look.
9. ANGELA SIMMONSSource:Getty
Angela Simmons sported a tiered dress on the carpet at 25th Annual Essence Festival.
10. AVA DUVERNAYSource:Getty
Ava DuVernay wore a white dress and red belt for the 2019 Essence Festival. Her shoes were pink and red.
11. BRANDYSource:Getty
Brandy went for dramatic sleeves for the 2019 Essence Festival.
12. ZENDAYASource:Getty
Zendaya was serving us a 70s vibe with green suede shoes for the 2019 Essence Festival.
13. IMANSource:Getty
Iman wore custom Tongoro to the 2019 Essence Festival.
14. ANGELA RYESource:Getty
Angela Rye gave us a plaid lewk by Vatanika on the carpet.
15. KEKE PALMERSource:Getty
Keke Palmer served a sorbet suit at the 2019 Essence Festival.
16. LA LA ANTHONYSource:Getty
La La Anthony served this cute neon set while at Essence Festival.
17. ROSCI DIAZSource:Getty
Rosci Diaz served bright style at the 2019 Essence Festival.
18. ELLE VARNERSource:Getty
Elle Varner was a lady in red for the 2019 Essence Festival.