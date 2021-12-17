Entertainment News
Chance The Rapper Gets His Own Ice Cream

Just because we haven’t heard any new music from Chance The Rapper or seen him pop up on anyone’s stage, doesn’t mean he isn’t getting to it. The Ice Cream company, Ben & Jerry’s just announced that coming in 2022, he will be getting his own flavor of ice cream. Chance’s flavor will be ‘Mint Chocolate Chance’-a dairy and a non-dairy option. Some of the sales from the ice cream with go towards Chance The Rapper’s non-profit, Social Works.

You’ll be able to get your hands on the ice cream for only $4.99 and $5.49 (non-dairy).

