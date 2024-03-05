TLC’s Chilli Is Officially A Grandma As Her Son, Tron Austin, Welcomes First Child

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Her son, Tron Austin, and his wife, Jeong Ah Wang, recently welcomed their first child together, a beautiful daughter named LUA. Tron took to Instagram to share the joyful announcement along with a heartwarming photo of his wife and their newborn.

“In this day March 2nd, 2024 at 1:59 pm 6.173 LBS/2.8kg an angel from heaven was born our beautiful daughter LUA,” Tron wrote on Instagram. “We are officially parents!!”

Tron couldn’t contain his pride and gratitude, praising his wife for her bravery and courage throughout the delivery. He expressed immense joy at officially starting their family journey, reflecting on their relationship’s evolution from dating to marriage and now parenthood.

“This is a dream come true,” Tron shared, “We started dating on September 22, 2018, fast forward almost 6 years later we are married with our first child, life’s journey has now truly begun!!!”

With LUA’s arrival, Tron and his wife are embarking on a new chapter filled with love, joy, and endless blessings. It’s a dream come true for the couple, marking the beginning of a lifelong adventure together.