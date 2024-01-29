Robert De Niro Opens Up About Welcoming His Seventh Child at The Age Of 79

Robert De Niro recently expanded his family and is now the proud father of seven children. The star of ‘Goodfellas’ was moved to tears by the experience of becoming a father once again. He shared the profound impact their little girl has had on his life. Despite his age, De Niro made it clear that he fully embraced fatherhood with an open heart and open arms.

“It feels great,” Robert said. “Everything that I’m consumed with or worried about just goes away when I look at her. It’s wondrous.”

During the interview, De Niro corrected the interviewer, noting that he has seven children rather than six. Although he didn’t share details about the newest addition or the partner involved, the actor now has a total of seven children from various relationships.

De Niro’s first wife, Diahnne Abbott, is the mother of daughter Drena, 51, and son Raphael, 46. In 1995, he welcomed twin sons, Julian and Aaron, 27, with former girlfriend Toukie Smith. Additionally, De Niro shares son Elliot, 24, and daughter Helen Grace, 11, with ex-wife Grace Hightower.

As a grandfather, De Niro encourages his children to pursue their dreams and not to sell themselves short. He emphasizes the importance of pushing oneself and reaching for what brings happiness, advising his kids to find their own path in life. This insight into De Niro’s parenting philosophy adds a personal touch to his public image as an acclaimed actor and father.