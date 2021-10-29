Front Page News: Families In 2015 Charleston Church Shooting Reach $88M Settlement [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Eva Marcille caps off this week with another segment of “Front Page News,” today recapping ex-NY Governor Andrew Cuomo’s ongoing sexual harassment charges, the new company changes over at Facebook — err, we mean Meta! — a huge multimillion-dollar settlement for families of the tragic 2015 Charleston church shooting and more.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Also on the docket today includes possible payments to migrants separated at the border during Trump’s administration, in addition to the Minneapolis Police Department possibly being replaced by a department of public safety.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Get your dose of “Front Page News” by way of Eva Marcille on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: