Maria More Gives 3 Tips On How To Support A Friend Trying To Lose Weight [WATCH]

We all know the struggles when it comes to losing weight, but sometimes all you need is a little support to help in achieving that desired fitness goal.

Today’s “Mind Body Business” report with Maria More is focused on how you can be a helpful addition to someone’s weight loss journey, in addition to ways of boosting your own morale.

From eating healthy foods along with a friend as a way of making them feel comfortable to doing stuff that doesn’t necessarily have to include food — hitting up a Rickey Smiley comedy show sounds like a good option! — there are tons of practices that will not only make the friendship stronger but will also make the process of getting in shape all the more fun.

Hear Maria More’s three tips on how to be a supportive friend trying to lose weight down below on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

