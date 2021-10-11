Cardi B Is Now A Legally Ordained Marriage Officiant: ‘I Do It All’

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B becoming an ordained marriage officiant was definitely not on my 2021 bingo card, but alas, the rapper recently announced that she’s now officially able to marry people legally!

Today (October 9), the multifaceted entertained revealed on Twitter that she was enlisted to marry a same-sex couple recently as part of her new limited series, Cardi Tries, a show that follows the rapper as she takes on different challenges and tries her hand at different activities from gymnastics to teaching and most recently, officiating weddings.

This particular episode features a pregnant Cardi along with actress Raven Symone who helps the couple, Brandi and Shannon, plan their surprise dream wedding. Throughout the episode, Cardi and Raven help Brandi in picking her dress and decor for the big day, all while her fianceé Shannon has no idea as Brandi is planning all of this a surprise! When it was finally time for the wedding to begin, Brandi reveals to the couple’s family and friends that what they thought was an engagement party is actually a surprise wedding, with Raven Symone as a wedding guest and Cardi B as the couple’s marriage offiiciant! “By the way WORLD I’m licensed to marry people ….sooo yea… I do it all and this was such a fulfilling thing to do and Raven was soo fun I was sooo starstruck,” Cardi tweeted along with a snippet of the big surprise.

Check out the moment below.

