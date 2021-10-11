Cardi B becoming an ordained marriage officiant was definitely not on my 2021 bingo card, but alas, the rapper recently announced that she’s now officially able to marry people legally!
Today (October 9), the multifaceted entertained revealed on Twitter that she was enlisted to marry a same-sex couple recently as part of her new limited series, Cardi Tries, a show that follows the rapper as she takes on different challenges and tries her hand at different activities from gymnastics to teaching and most recently, officiating weddings.
Cardi B Is Now A Legally Ordained Marriage Officiant: ‘I Do It All’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com