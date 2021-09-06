Cardi B and Offset have welcomed baby #2 to the family! The Bodak Yellow rapper posted on social media celebrating a successful delivery of their second child on Beyonce’s birthday, September 4th.
Does Kulture have a little brother?! Maybe so as Cardi captioned the photo with the birth date and a blue emoji. Baby number 2 is also sporting a blue blanket.
Congrats to the power couple!
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
RELATED: Cardi B Reveals She’s Pregnant With Baby No. 2 At BET Awards
RELATED: Watch Cardi B & Offset Surprise Kulture With A Jaw-Dropping Diamond Necklace & Richard Millie
Cardi B Shares Gorgeous Baby Bump Pics Featuring Offset & Kulture
Cardi B Shares Gorgeous Baby Bump Pics Featuring Offset & Kulture
1. Baby No. 2!
1 of 3
2. Cardi & Offset
2 of 3
3. Cardi & Kulture
3 of 3
SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!
HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Cardi B Gives Birth to Her Second Baby With Offset was originally published on rnbphilly.com